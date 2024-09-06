ECONOMY

Merger of banks Attica and Pancreta finalized

Merger of banks Attica and Pancreta finalized

The merger of Attica Bank and Pancreta Bank was finalized on Wednesday, creating the fifth largest bank in Greece by estimated assets.

According to the official announcement, the merger was completed within demanding timelines and at unprecedented speed – just weeks after the shareholders’ agreement – signaling a new era for the unified bank and the country’s financial system.

Following approvals from relevant supervisory authorities, including the Bank of Greece, the Competition Commission, and the general assemblies of Attica and Pancreta, the merger was finalized through the absorption of Pancreta, as confirmed by the Ministry of Development and its registration in the General Commercial Registry.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fitch upgrades Greek banks
ECONOMY

Fitch upgrades Greek banks

Greece to wrap up post-crisis bank privatizations with October stake sale
ECONOMY

Greece to wrap up post-crisis bank privatizations with October stake sale

State to sell new NBG stake
PRIVATIZATION

State to sell new NBG stake

Banks’ use of AI speeds up transactions
ECONOMY

Banks’ use of AI speeds up transactions

Banks’ high profit potential
ECONOMY

Banks’ high profit potential

How banks consolidated
ECONOMY

How banks consolidated