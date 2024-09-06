Merger of banks Attica and Pancreta finalized

The merger of Attica Bank and Pancreta Bank was finalized on Wednesday, creating the fifth largest bank in Greece by estimated assets.

According to the official announcement, the merger was completed within demanding timelines and at unprecedented speed – just weeks after the shareholders’ agreement – signaling a new era for the unified bank and the country’s financial system.

Following approvals from relevant supervisory authorities, including the Bank of Greece, the Competition Commission, and the general assemblies of Attica and Pancreta, the merger was finalized through the absorption of Pancreta, as confirmed by the Ministry of Development and its registration in the General Commercial Registry.