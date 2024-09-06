ECONOMY

Fitch upgrades ratings of Greece’s four systemic banks

Fitch upgrades ratings of Greece’s four systemic banks

Fitch Ratings has upgraded the credit ratings of Greece’s four systemic banks – i.e. National Bank of Greece, Piraeus Bank, Alpha Bank and Eurobank.

This upgrade reflects the improved assessment of Greece’s operating environment, now rated at BB+.

Fitch upgraded the credit ratings of National Bank of Greece and Eurobank to BB+ from BB, and the ratings of Alpha Bank and Piraeus Bank to BB from BB-.

All four banks have been assigned a positive outlook.

“We expect the Greek economy to continue to outperform the eurozone average. Paired with falling unemployment and the deployment of the country’s Recovery and Resilience Fund, this should support banks’ ability to capture profitable business opportunities,” says Fitch.

Banking

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Merger of banks Attica and Pancreta finalized
ECONOMY

Merger of banks Attica and Pancreta finalized

Fitch upgrades Greek banks
ECONOMY

Fitch upgrades Greek banks

Greece to wrap up post-crisis bank privatizations with October stake sale
ECONOMY

Greece to wrap up post-crisis bank privatizations with October stake sale

State to sell new NBG stake
PRIVATIZATION

State to sell new NBG stake

Banks’ use of AI speeds up transactions
ECONOMY

Banks’ use of AI speeds up transactions

Banks’ high profit potential
ECONOMY

Banks’ high profit potential