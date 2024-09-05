ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Energy stocks bolster index at the bourse

Not only did the benchmark of the Greek bourse recover all its Wednesday losses on Thursday, but it also did it on increased turnover, which confirmed that local stocks are gathering interest again this month. The rise in prices was led by non-bank blue chips, especially those in the energy sector, but extended across the market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,446.58 points, adding 0.75% to Wednesday’s 1,435.79 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.88%, ending at 3,514.08 points.

The banks index improved 0.37%, as Eurobank grew 1.33%, Alpha fetched 0.71% and Piraeus augmented 0.45%, while National eased 0.67%.

Jumbo jumped 5.65%, Aegean Airlines rose 2.04%, Metlen advanced 1.54%, Public Power Corporation grabbed 1.48% and Motor Oil climbed 1.28%, whereas Ellaktor parted with 0.74%.

In total 62 stocks collected gains, 29 sustained losses and another 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 105.4 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €98.2 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.95% to close at 181.25 points. 

