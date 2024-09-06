National and Alpha slash commissions

National Bank and Alpha Bank are reducing commissions in selected categories of transactions.

The reductions also include the charges for direct remittances – i.e. those executed in real time – for which both National and Alpha announced the commission reduction up to a certain amount.

However, it should be noted that individuals can transfer money from bank to bank up to 500 euros per day through IRIS free of charge. More than 3 million individuals have already activated IRIS (person to person) and the number of those using the service is increasing daily.

With regard to the reduction in charges announced by National, they come into effect from September 20 and concern: reduction of bill payment commission, through ATM and APS using card, by 50%; zeroing of prepaid card discharge commission from €2; reduction of commission for instant payment via internet and mobile banking for amounts up to €500 from €2.50 to €1.50; reduction of the commission for issuing check carnets from €2 to €1; and zero currency conversion fees for prepaid cardholder transactions through the Next app.

As National Bank notes in its announcement, the bank with these initiatives “proves its intention to continuously upgrade the experience of its customers both in its physical and digital network.”

It also announced that it was the first to maintain reasonable levels of fees in electronic transactions through IRIS and POS, applying a maximum fee limit for specific categories of professionals and small businesses, and prioritized the connection of store and digital services. It also pointed out that at National Bank branches, cashiers continue to serve customers throughout their operation on a daily basis without restrictions.

The reductions announced by Alpha Bank concern: outgoing private remittances via myAlpha Web or myAlpha Mobile for which the commission is reduced to €1 for amounts up to €1,000; the free reissuance of a debit card due to loss or damage; and the free issue and first charge of a prepaid Mastercard and the free reissue of a prepaid Mastercard due to loss or damage.

As Alpha Bank noted in its announcement on Thursday, more than 1.5 million customers are expected to benefit from these reductions.