Countdown begins for Thessaloniki Metro

Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Christos Staikouras reconfirmed on Thursday that “18 full years after the signing of the basic contract for the project, on April 26, 2006, in 87 days Thessaloniki will have a metro.”

The main metro line will have 18 trains without drivers (there will be an attendant for safety). Its maximum carrying capacity will be 18,000 people per hour in each direction, for a total of 254,000 passengers, which is expected to increase to 350,000 with the addition of 15 more trains.

Speaking during a press conference of the contracting company Aktor, which took place inside the Agia Sofia metro station, Staikouras, along with the responsible deputy minister, Nikos Tachiaos, said the main line of the city’s fixed-track transport will be delivered on November 30.

Tachiaos noted that immediately after the completion of the main line and the extension to Kalamaria in the second half of 2025, the “number one priority” will the creation of a second line.

Tachiaos described Agia Sofia station as the most emblematic among the total of 13 on the main line, as “it will regenerate mobility in Thessaloniki.”