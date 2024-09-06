ECONOMY

Citizen group urges PM to halt Astypalaia mega-project

Citizen group urges PM to halt Astypalaia mega-project
[Shutterstock]

A citizen group on the Aegean island of Astypalaia has appealed to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to intervene and halt plans for a new village of tourist residences, which would be the size of the island’s capital, Chora.

In an open letter, the “Movement of Active Citizens and Friends of Astypalaia,” comprised of local residents and business owners, argues that the project “contradicts the spirit of the 2002 presidential decree, which established specific restrictions to protect the island’s natural environment from unchecked development.”

The group also contends that “the proposed plan, which includes large-scale tourism development, constitutes a significant alteration of the natural landscape and risks distorting the island’s character.”

Astypalaia is one of 25 small islands designated as “areas in need of special protection” by a 2002 presidential decree from the Ministry of the Aegean.

The development proposal, which involves a tourist complex with villas for sale or rent covering 25,000-30,000 square meters, has already received a favorable opinion from the Central Urban Planning Council (KESYPOTHA).

Reimagine Tourism in Greece Tourism Business Investments

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Startups draw $60 mln in May
BUSINESS

Startups draw $60 mln in May

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub
ECONOMY

Minister highlights Greece’s prospects as data hub

Atomico invests in startup Harbor Lab
BUSINESS

Atomico invests in startup Harbor Lab

Guy Parmelin: Greece offers opportunities for Swiss businesses
ECONOMY

Guy Parmelin: Greece offers opportunities for Swiss businesses

IBM to invest more in startups
BUSINESS

IBM to invest more in startups

US incentives luring Greek industries
ECONOMY

US incentives luring Greek industries