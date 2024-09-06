Citizen group urges PM to halt Astypalaia mega-project

A citizen group on the Aegean island of Astypalaia has appealed to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to intervene and halt plans for a new village of tourist residences, which would be the size of the island’s capital, Chora.

In an open letter, the “Movement of Active Citizens and Friends of Astypalaia,” comprised of local residents and business owners, argues that the project “contradicts the spirit of the 2002 presidential decree, which established specific restrictions to protect the island’s natural environment from unchecked development.”

The group also contends that “the proposed plan, which includes large-scale tourism development, constitutes a significant alteration of the natural landscape and risks distorting the island’s character.”

Astypalaia is one of 25 small islands designated as “areas in need of special protection” by a 2002 presidential decree from the Ministry of the Aegean.

The development proposal, which involves a tourist complex with villas for sale or rent covering 25,000-30,000 square meters, has already received a favorable opinion from the Central Urban Planning Council (KESYPOTHA).