Environmental ministry issues decision on energy self-consumption

Environment and Energy Minister Thodoros Skylakakis and Deputy Environment and Energy Minister Alexandra Sdoukou signed on Friday a ministerial decision promoting self-consumption of energy, either individually by all citizens and businesses of the country or jointly (by apartment buildings).

Energy self-consumption, or self-supply, involves the production of power locally for one’s own consumption.

The Environment and Energy Ministry underlined that, through the new self-consumption scheme, the leadership of the ministry is giving all the country’s consumers the option, in installations located at all voltage levels of the electricity system, to simultaneously offset the quantities they consume in their establishments with the quantities produced by one or more renewable energy sources (RES) stations, and to receive compensation for the excess energy, according to market prices.

According to the main provisions of the decision, the RES stations may belong to themselves or to a third party, be installed either in the same place as the consuming establishment (net billing) or anywhere else in the network (virtual net billing), and the third party, owner of the station, can guarantee a fixed selling price of the energy.