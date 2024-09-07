Minister highlights key infrastructure projects in Thessaloniki

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras emphasized that ultimately the primary deficit of 2022 is zero, against a forecast of 1.6% of GDP. He pointed out that this result was achieved despite the generous fiscal support to citizens and enterprises in the face of the energy crisis.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras, speaking at the 4th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit, emphasized that ongoing and upcoming projects will significantly upgrade infrastructure in Thessaloniki and northern Greece.

“These projects will improve safety, quality, and travel conditions, enhance the competitiveness of freight transport, lay a strong foundation for new business activities, strengthen social cohesion, and make the entire country more robust,” Staikouras stated.

The minister focused on key projects in Thessaloniki, including the metro, the flyover, urban transport, rail and road projects, as well as smaller-scale building works, which he noted “play a vital role in citizens’ daily lives.”

Beginning with the metro, Staikouras reaffirmed that it will be delivered to the public in 86 days. Regarding urban transport, he mentioned plans for the restructuring of Thessaloniki’s public transportation system.

On the flyover project, he noted that traffic disruption has been minimal but emphasized that work will accelerate in the coming period. Based on contractual obligations, the project is scheduled for completion in May 2027.