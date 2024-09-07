ECONOMY

Minister of maritime affairs meets Hong Kong’s secretary for transport

Minister of maritime affairs meets Hong Kong’s secretary for transport
[INTIME]

Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy Christos Stylianides met on Thursday with Secretary for Transport of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Lam Sai-hung, who visited Greece heading a delegation which arrived in Athens after visiting Brussels.

The meeting focused on addressing challenges in the maritime sector and exploring ways to deepen cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and within the framework of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

