ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Minor drop keeps week in the black

ATHEX: Minor drop keeps week in the black

The positive news from the US labor data and the outperforming of the Greek economy in the European context during the year’s second quarter did not suffice to give further momentum to buyers at the Greek stock market on Friday. However, the small losses were not enough to reverse the positive weekly picture of the market, with September confirming its promising start.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,443.13 points, shedding 0.24% from Thursday’s 1,446.58 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.83%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.27%, ending at 3,504.57 points, and the banks index conceded 0.93%. Jumbo continued its ascent, fetching 2.14%, Sarantis grew 2.02% just as Autohellas fell 1.75% and National Bank parted with 1.30%.

In total 41 stocks secured gains, 56 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last eight sessions, amounting to 74.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €105.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.95% to close at 182.98 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Energy stocks bolster index at the bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Energy stocks bolster index at the bourse

ATHEX: Bourse pares losses by the closing bell
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse pares losses by the closing bell

ATHEX: Bourse holds level gained on Monday
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse holds level gained on Monday

ATHEX: Strong start to the month on the bourse
STOCKS

ATHEX: Strong start to the month on the bourse

Record profitability seen for Athens-listed firms
ECONOMY

Record profitability seen for Athens-listed firms

ATHEX down more than 3% in August
ECONOMY

ATHEX down more than 3% in August