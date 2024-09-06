ATHEX: Minor drop keeps week in the black

The positive news from the US labor data and the outperforming of the Greek economy in the European context during the year’s second quarter did not suffice to give further momentum to buyers at the Greek stock market on Friday. However, the small losses were not enough to reverse the positive weekly picture of the market, with September confirming its promising start.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,443.13 points, shedding 0.24% from Thursday’s 1,446.58 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 0.83%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.27%, ending at 3,504.57 points, and the banks index conceded 0.93%. Jumbo continued its ascent, fetching 2.14%, Sarantis grew 2.02% just as Autohellas fell 1.75% and National Bank parted with 1.30%.

In total 41 stocks secured gains, 56 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last eight sessions, amounting to 74.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s €105.4 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.95% to close at 182.98 points.