Industrial associations issue statement on high electricity cost

In a joint statement released on Thursday, 12 industrial associations of the country emphasized that the high cost of electricity threatens the survival of industries in Greece.

“Businesses, particularly the industrial sector in Greece, are facing electricity costs that jeopardize their very existence, as they are forced to operate with much higher costs than their competitors. It is urgently necessary for Europe to act to address structural weaknesses and for Greece to implement immediate measures, as other European countries are doing,” the statement reads. 

