Mitsotakis promises widely spread benefits, no spending excesses

In his keynote speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair Saturday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis presented a total of 45 measures that will have many beneficiaries, while keeping spending under wraps, as he promised from the start.

The measures sent the message, which he made quite explicit toward the end of his speech, that he was no one left behind in what he presented as a strong progress forward toward higher prosperity and competitiveness.

Mitsotakis’ speech had something for almost everyone: private and public sector employees, farmers, and, especially families, with the incentives to buy homes and have more children.

The prime minister promised fewer taxes for the National Health Service doctor and said schools were renovated, another part of his strategy to provide benefits to most.

Mitsotakis’ roadmap has an end-goal: the next national election, in 2027.

“We have in front of us 1,000 days…to make good on all our commitments,” he said.

Beside a vague reference to the naysayers, Mitsotakis did not directly target either main opposition SYRIZA or third-place PASOK. He did not even make a snide remark about the turmoil in both parties, especially SYRIZA.

Wanting to put the focus on what his government has done, Mitsotakis limited himself to an oblique reference about his party, the center-right New Democracy, being the only force that can guarantee stability.