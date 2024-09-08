Free business accelerator in Nicosia

The Municipality of Nicosia is offering a free, two-month business accelerator program designed for individuals, groups and existing businesses in the creative and cultural sectors in Cyprus.

This initiative, called the Nicosia HUB-IN Accelerator, aims to help participants develop their ideas and grow their businesses, with a focus on preserving and promoting Nicosia’s cultural heritage.

Organized in collaboration with the University of Cyprus Center for Scientific Training, Evaluation and Development, the Cyprus Energy Office, and the CYENS Center of Excellence, the program provides guidance, mentoring, and essential entrepreneurial skills. Participants will receive training in areas like entrepreneurship, marketing, project management, and human resources. Personalized coaching and networking opportunities with professionals will also be offered.

The program will run weekly seminars at Nicosia City Hall, allowing participants to develop business plans, hone financial management skills, and prepare for pitching their ideas. At the end of the course, they will have the chance to present their projects and apply for funding.

Apply online by Monday, September 9.