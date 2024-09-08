ECONOMY CYPRUS

Free business accelerator in Nicosia

Free business accelerator in Nicosia

The Municipality of Nicosia is offering a free, two-month business accelerator program designed for individuals, groups and existing businesses in the creative and cultural sectors in Cyprus.

This initiative, called the Nicosia HUB-IN Accelerator, aims to help participants develop their ideas and grow their businesses, with a focus on preserving and promoting Nicosia’s cultural heritage.

Organized in collaboration with the University of Cyprus Center for Scientific Training, Evaluation and Development, the Cyprus Energy Office, and the CYENS Center of Excellence, the program provides guidance, mentoring, and essential entrepreneurial skills. Participants will receive training in areas like entrepreneurship, marketing, project management, and human resources. Personalized coaching and networking opportunities with professionals will also be offered.

The program will run weekly seminars at Nicosia City Hall, allowing participants to develop business plans, hone financial management skills, and prepare for pitching their ideas. At the end of the course, they will have the chance to present their projects and apply for funding.

Apply online by Monday, September 9.

Cyprus Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Eurobank’s Hellenic Bank stake at 56%
BUSINESS

Eurobank’s Hellenic Bank stake at 56%

Greek companies bolster Cypriot business
CYPRUS ECONOMY

Greek companies bolster Cypriot business

Cyprus slaps company with fine for leverage violations
ECONOMY

Cyprus slaps company with fine for leverage violations

BoC stakes about to go up for grabs
CYPRUS

BoC stakes about to go up for grabs

Sklavenitis expanding in Cyprus
BUSINESS

Sklavenitis expanding in Cyprus

Cyprus banks plan how to turn green
BUSINESS

Cyprus banks plan how to turn green