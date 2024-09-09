Underserved European cities convince Aegean to invest in Volotea

Approximately two thirds (65%) of the population of the European Union live in small and medium-sized cities with nonexistent or limited air connections.

At the same time, 800 out of 1,200 small and medium-sized cities – with a population up to 2 million people each – are not served by an airplane.

Spanish low-cost carrier Volotea bases its business plan on these figures, saying that it was “born to unite cities that are not connected to each other.”

It was on these flights to regional cities with little or no competition that Greek market leader Aegean has also based its decision to invest up to 50 million euros in Volotea, acquiring a stake of up to 21%.