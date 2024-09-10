ECONOMY FINANCE

State invoice e-monitoring as of January

State invoice e-monitoring as of January
State General Accounting Office officials predict a primary deficit of 1-1.2% of GDP for 2022.  [INTIME NEWS]

The government’s electronic invoicing system will be fully operational from January 2025, with the aim of complete transparency in the state’s transactions with the companies that supply the state.

Already many companies that do business with the state have joined the electronic invoicing system, while from January all expenses will go through the new system.

This means that the State General Accounting Office will know each transaction down to the last decimal digit in real time. All procurements of the state, which add up to approximately 13-15 billion euros per year, will then be controlled electronically and automatically.

With the new electronic invoicing system, which will gradually cover all public bodies, all contracts and procurements will be known to the state, monitoring where the budget money is going. It will also know in full detail whether an entity has spent its entire allocation from the first half of the year, for example.

In a second phase, and perhaps the most important, the State General Accounting Office will know, for example, whether a hospital buys more expensive gauze than another, putting an end to various strange transactions. 

Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New measures to benefit mainly civil servants, pensioners and the weakest
FINANCE

New measures to benefit mainly civil servants, pensioners and the weakest

Spending bonus of €500 mln
FINANCE

Spending bonus of €500 mln

Fees are increasing in tourism
TAXATION

Fees are increasing in tourism

Extra spending to reach 3.5 billion euros next year
FINANCE

Extra spending to reach 3.5 billion euros next year

More than 3 million using IRIS direct payment system in Greece
ECONOMY

More than 3 million using IRIS direct payment system in Greece

Brussels OKs fourth RRF grant request
ECONOMY

Brussels OKs fourth RRF grant request