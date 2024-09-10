Metlen announces acquisition of MT

Metlen Energy & Metals announced that its 100% subsidiary METKA has signed an agreement for the acquisition of all shares of construction company MT.

Established in 1998, MT operates in the undertaking and construction of public and private technical projects, specializing in environmental projects. It holds a top-tier contractor certificate (4th class) in the special category of the Register of Contractors (MEEP) for “water cleaning and processing projects for liquid, solid and gaseous waste.”

Additionally, it is involved in building, hydraulic and special industrial construction projects. This acquisition is part of METKA’s strategic plan to expand its activities in the environmental projects sector, as well as the deepening of its capacity in the promising public and private construction sector.