ATHEX: Quiet trading session sees index decline

For no obvious reason, except for the lack of buying interest, the Athens bourse started the week on particularly low turnover and losses for the majority of stocks. The market may be waiting for corporate developments before some cash flow is restored, a possibility being the upcoming Moody’s rating verdict on Greece this Friday, or the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,434.17 points, shedding 0.62% from Friday’s 1,443.13 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.65%, ending at 3,481.63 points.

The banks index conceded 0.70%, as Alpha dropped 1.22%, Eurobank gave up 0.89%, National parted with 0.58% and Piraeus slipped 0.03%.

Jumbo declined 2.50% and Motor Oil shrank 1.71%, but Titan Cement improved 2.04% and Ellaktor earned 0.75%.

In total 36 stocks boasted gains, 59 posted losses and 26 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last three weeks, amounting to 57.3 million euros, down from Friday’s €74.1 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.01% to close at 183.00 points.