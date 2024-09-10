ECONOMY EXHIBITION

Something for everyone at the Thessaloniki International Fair

The 88th Thessaloniki International Fair got off to a strong start on Saturday, with people flocking to the stands and participating in the varied events program.

Besides the main fair, visitors are treated to music shows and even a drone show that has replaced fireworks this year.

Other highlights include CERN’s participation at the AKADEMIA tribute in Pavilion 17, which includes a number of interactive activities, Germany’s pavilion as the honored country, the Volkswagen Beetle parade and the Treasure Hunt, with more than 1,000 small and large gifts for visitors and food festivals organized by the Greek regions at Pavilion 6.

The fair concludes on Sunday. 

Exhibition Thessaloniki

