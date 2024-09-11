Employment prospects looking up for fourth quarter

The employment climate is expected to be clearly improved in Greece for the last quarter of 2024 according to the latest ManpowerGroup Hiring Outlook Survey.

Based on the survey, in which 524 Greek employers participated, Greece’s outlook has improved by 8 points compared to the previous quarter and by 2 points compared to last year.

In particular, 34% of employers expect an increase in hiring, 20% predict a decrease, while 37% expect no change.

The most competitive sector in Greece is communication services as the Total Employment Prospects for Greek employers in the sector stands at 50%. That number was up 63% from the previous quarter and up 56% year-on-year.

Greece ranks first worldwide in terms of its expectations in the communication services sector, exceeding the industry average by 34 points. Despite the industry being the most competitive, the majority (89%) of employers report difficulty in finding the skilled talent they need according to ManpowerGroup’s Talent Shortage survey.

This is followed by the financial and real estate sector with employment prospects of 30 points. That number was up 16% from the previous quarter, but down 40% from the same quarter last year.

The Overall Employment Outlook for Greek employers in the transportation and supply chain sector is 28% with an increase of 9% year-on-year.