Tackling water shortage with 32 new dams

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras emphasized on Tuesday that over 170 major dam projects are operational in Greece, serving as key pillars for water management safety, agricultural production, water supply, energy generation and flood protection.

Staikouras made this statement at the 4th Conference on Dams and Reservoirs, organized by the Greek Committee of Large Dams (GCOLD). He added that the implementation of large-scale dam projects is being advanced.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has 18 dams under construction with a budget of 329 million euros, while 14 dams are in the study and tender process with a budget of €626 million.

In total, Staikouras added that 32 dam projects with a combined budget of approximately €955 million are being promoted across Greece.

“These projects will help meet the growing demand for water and at the same time serve as a driver of development by creating new jobs, boosting the country’s competitiveness and strengthening its resilience to climate change challenges,” he added.

 
