Greece’s inflation rose 3% in August year-on-year, compared to 2.7% in July and 2.7% in August 2023, according to data published on Tuesday by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The main factors the rise was attributed to are the price increases in energy (natural gas +28%, electricity +9.7%), in many foods (with olive oil again leading with a price increase of 49.1%), as well as in a multitude of products and services.