ECONOMY

Minister Skylakakis highlights energy-environment convergence

Minister Skylakakis highlights energy-environment convergence
[InTime News]

Minister of Environment and Energy Thodoros Skylakakis emphasized during his speech at the MEFED 2024 Conference in Thessaloniki on Monday that as the impacts of the climate crisis become more aggressive, there will be greater convergence between energy and environmental policies.

“The linkage between the Middle East-North Africa region’s green export potential and Europe will be both a prerequisite and an accelerator of this convergence. The projects and challenges discussed at MEFED 2024 will help us move in the right direction,” Skylakakis stated.

Discussions focused on strengthening energy cooperation in Europe, reviewing the progress of interconnection projects and hydrogen corridors, examining required financial mechanisms, and addressing planning processes and potential obstacles. 

Environment Energy Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Skylakakis leads Balkan initiative on power rates
ECONOMY

Skylakakis leads Balkan initiative on power rates

Industrial associations issue statement on high electricity cost
ECONOMY

Industrial associations issue statement on high electricity cost

Environmental ministry issues decision on energy self-consumption
ECONOMY

Environmental ministry issues decision on energy self-consumption

Power rate subsidy set for September
ECONOMY

Power rate subsidy set for September

Electricity subsidies continue
ECONOMY

Electricity subsidies continue

Chevron-led consortium to present updated development plan for Cyprus gas field
ECONOMY

Chevron-led consortium to present updated development plan for Cyprus gas field