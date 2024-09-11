Minister Skylakakis highlights energy-environment convergence

Minister of Environment and Energy Thodoros Skylakakis emphasized during his speech at the MEFED 2024 Conference in Thessaloniki on Monday that as the impacts of the climate crisis become more aggressive, there will be greater convergence between energy and environmental policies.

“The linkage between the Middle East-North Africa region’s green export potential and Europe will be both a prerequisite and an accelerator of this convergence. The projects and challenges discussed at MEFED 2024 will help us move in the right direction,” Skylakakis stated.

Discussions focused on strengthening energy cooperation in Europe, reviewing the progress of interconnection projects and hydrogen corridors, examining required financial mechanisms, and addressing planning processes and potential obstacles.