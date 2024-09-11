AIA records major growth in fundamentals in January-June

Listed Athens International Airport, the company which manages the largest airport in the country, showed a considerable improvement in its fundamentals during the first half of the year.

On an annual basis, total revenue increased by 16.8% to approximately 294 million euros.

Aviation and non-aviation revenue streams (e.g. parking, shops) showed a significant uptick, mainly thanks to the increase in passenger traffic by 16%, to 14 million people, as well as the dynamic development of revenues from commercial activities.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased by around 15.9% to €190.9 million.