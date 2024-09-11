ECONOMY CYPRUS

Status of halloumi under review

The Monitoring Committee on the renowned Cypriot white cheese, halloumi, will convene for its first meeting in the last week of September, Cyprus’ Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment Maria Panayiotou told the Cyprus News Agency.

Panayiotou announced the committee’s first meeting comprising representatives of all stakeholders in the halloumi production process, as the association of cattle breeders will hold a gathering next Wednesday, September 18, on the issue.

“Our actions and decisions taken lie within the framework of the targets to keep halloumi as our primary agricultural product and for the preservation of the product destination of origin (PDO) status, which secures the increase of exports and the preference of consumers both in Cyprus and abroad,” Panayiotou told CNA.

She also noted that apart from the checks carried out by the monitoring agency, Bureau Veritas, Cyprus has intensified checks both on the sampling and administrative level. The minister also recalled the schemes to be launched to increase the production of goat and sheep milk and to support cattle breeders to improve their infrastructure.

