No maintenance of Kifissos overpass in two decades

The final section of Kifissos Avenue is not the only part of the country’s infrastructure that hasn’t been cleaned or maintained in decades.

The last kilometer and a half of the road, which is an overpass, completed shortly before the 2004 Olympics, has not been inspected or maintained since it opened to traffic. An overpass made primarily of metal and positioned near the sea, it is subjected to everyday stress from thousands of vehicles. In recent years, the state has become concerned about a lack of upkeep.

In the first phase, the Ministry of Infrastructure adopted the Bridge Inspection and Maintenance Regulation (which requires a basic examination every 15 months and a full inspection every five years).

Furthermore, according to General Secretary of Public Works Kostas Magoulas, the Bridges Administrative Authority was recently established, and a platform will be constructed to keep track of inspections.

“We estimate that the platform will become operational in 2025,” he says.