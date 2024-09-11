ECONOMY

No maintenance of Kifissos overpass in two decades

No maintenance of Kifissos overpass in two decades

The final section of Kifissos Avenue is not the only part of the country’s infrastructure that hasn’t been cleaned or maintained in decades.

The last kilometer and a half of the road, which is an overpass, completed shortly before the 2004 Olympics, has not been inspected or maintained since it opened to traffic. An overpass made primarily of metal and positioned near the sea, it is subjected to everyday stress from thousands of vehicles. In recent years, the state has become concerned about a lack of upkeep.

In the first phase, the Ministry of Infrastructure adopted the Bridge Inspection and Maintenance Regulation (which requires a basic examination every 15 months and a full inspection every five years).

Furthermore, according to General Secretary of Public Works Kostas Magoulas, the Bridges Administrative Authority was recently established, and a platform will be constructed to keep track of inspections.

“We estimate that the platform will become operational in 2025,” he says.

Transport Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Minister highlights key infrastructure projects in Thessaloniki
ECONOMY

Minister highlights key infrastructure projects in Thessaloniki

EU agency sounds alarm over primitive state of Greek rail communications
ECONOMY

EU agency sounds alarm over primitive state of Greek rail communications

Higher toll station fees take effect
ECONOMY

Higher toll station fees take effect

Winning bids for redevelopment of Athens metro squares
ECONOMY

Winning bids for redevelopment of Athens metro squares

Greek cooperation with Western Balkans Transport Community
ECONOMY

Greek cooperation with Western Balkans Transport Community

Sea2Sea project to be an alternative to Bosporus
ECONOMY

Sea2Sea project to be an alternative to Bosporus