Digital labor card introduced in tourism

Labor and Social Security Minister Niki Kerameus on Wednesday referred to the extension from Wednesday of the Digital Labor Card in tourism and catering, in an interview with Skai TV.

She explained that “the goal is to record the actual time that the employee works, in order to be paid for this time. It is a measure that is being introduced to protect the rights of the employee and we want to protect every employee, wherever they are.”

The minister clarified that, from September 11, the pilot application of the measure began in hotels, accommodation, camp sites, catering facilities, cafes, restaurants etc, noting that a reasonable period of time will be given to the pilot application of the measure in order to record and resolve issues that may exist, but also to enable businesses and employees to familiarize themselves with the measure.