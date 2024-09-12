School Basket is cheaper compared to last year

The “School Basket” has been included in the very strict law on profit margins, which if violated will result in a fine of up to 6 million euros, Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos told Skai TV on Wednesday.

He reminded that 2,500 codes are currently being checked at 26 large companies – supermarkets and suppliers.

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis also referred to the School Basket, stressing its importance, with lower-than-usual prices for school supplies. At the daily briefing of reporters, he stated that in the first two weeks of its implementation, the products included in the basket were 5-10% lower compared to the prices of the corresponding products in September 2023.

Regarding the general course of prices, Theodorikakos noted that, for a fourth consecutive month, they have decreased in food and basic household items by 1-2%, although the consumption and turnover in the market has not dropped. According to official data, the prices of basic school products included in the school basket are 5-10% this year compared to last year.

As far as olive oil is concerned, he explained that its price has increased, as production in Spain was hit last year due to the climate crisis. On inflation, he referred to pressure as a result of high natural gas and electricity prices.