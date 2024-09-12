Finance Min highlights urgent need for collective action on climate crisis symposium

Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis emphasized at the opening of a climate change symposium that the climate crisis underscores the need for collective action toward a sustainable planet, involving everyone, including the Patriarchate and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Hatzidakis stated, “Today, climate change, the climate crisis, is not a theory but a reality.” He noted that while some may question the climate crisis for their reasons, in Greece, it has caused significant damage and left victims. “This is why the current government decided to establish a Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection,” he added.

Hatzidakis also addressed the issue of financing for poorer countries to meet international climate change agreements.