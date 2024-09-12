ECONOMY

Finance Min highlights urgent need for collective action on climate crisis symposium

Finance Min highlights urgent need for collective action on climate crisis symposium

Minister of National Economy and Finance Kostis Hatzidakis emphasized at the opening of a climate change symposium that the climate crisis underscores the need for collective action toward a sustainable planet, involving everyone, including the Patriarchate and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew.

Hatzidakis stated, “Today, climate change, the climate crisis, is not a theory but a reality.” He noted that while some may question the climate crisis for their reasons, in Greece, it has caused significant damage and left victims. “This is why the current government decided to establish a Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection,” he added.

Hatzidakis also addressed the issue of financing for poorer countries to meet international climate change agreements.

Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Wine wins, crops lose, as farmers grapple with record Balkans heat
ANALYSIS

Wine wins, crops lose, as farmers grapple with record Balkans heat

Greece faces severe drop in honey production, prices expected to rise
ECONOMY

Greece faces severe drop in honey production, prices expected to rise

Heatwaves hurting Greece’s wine regions
ANALYSIS

Heatwaves hurting Greece’s wine regions

‘Boreholes are bringing up air, not water’
ECONOMY

‘Boreholes are bringing up air, not water’

The threat of food shortages
ECONOMY

The threat of food shortages

Climate change favors cultivation of exotic fruit
ECONOMY

Climate change favors cultivation of exotic fruit