The promotion of cooperation in the fields of energy and infrastructure and regional developments were among the issues that were discussed during the meeting held on Wednesday afternoon between President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al Nahyan.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy