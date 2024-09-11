ATHEX: Benchmark slides to month-low

The benchmark of the Greek stock market slumped on Wednesday to a new month-low, as it has completed four consecutive sessions of decline and traders showed no intention of containing its losses – which may point to more losses. This is the first time in over three months the main index has shrunk for four days in a row and a lot will depend on the message of the European Central Bank on Thursday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,413.54 points, shedding 0.88% from Tuesday’s 1,426.10 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.89%, ending at 3,425.12 points.

The banks index shied 0.98%, as Alpha gave up 1.28%, National declined 1.03%, Eurobank parted with 1.01% and Piraeus fell 0.77%. Ellaktor slumped 2.52%, Lamda Development lost 2.12% and Cenergy Holdings was down 1.98%, but OTE advanced 0.47% and Terna Energy earned 0.21%.

In total 16 stocks recorded gains, 84 posted losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 84.8 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €89.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.87% to close at 184.55 points.