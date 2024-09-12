Aegean’s figures flying ever higher

Aegean Airlines posted increased turnover and operating profitability (EBITDA) on an annual comparison basis in the first half of the year, which is the weakest seasonally.

In January-June the turnover of the airline group strengthened annually by 10% to 749.1 million euros, while earnings before tax, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 6%, to €147.6 million.

Profits after taxes reached approximately €23 million (from €37.1 million in the first half of 2023).

In the second quarter, the consolidated turnover increased by 7%, to €480.3 million. EBITDA and net profitability stood at €114.4 million (-5%) and €43.9 million (-15%) respectively.