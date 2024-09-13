ECONOMY

Court rejects hotel appeal not to reduce its height

Court rejects hotel appeal not to reduce its height
[Dimitris Kapandais/InTime News]

The Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, has once again rejected an appeal by the Coco-Mat hotel in the Makrygianni neighborhood of central Athens over its height.

More specifically, the supreme annulment court dismissed an appeal by Blue Cedar Investments, which sought to overturn a decision by the Culture Ministry to reduce the height of the already-built hotel.

Notably, the court dismissed the company’s claim that it was built under a valid building permit, which was later withdrawn as it had not been legally issued.

The appeal of the Blue Cedar company was against the decision of July 2020, which did not approve the construction study of the hotel at 5 Falirou Street, ruling that the building height must be reduced and must not exceed 24 meters.

Construction Justice Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Court rules against building height bonus
ENVIRONMENT

Court rules against building height bonus

Metlen announces acquisition of MT
ECONOMY

Metlen announces acquisition of MT

Astypalaia project not going ahead if locals ‘don’t want it’
ENVIRONMENT

Astypalaia project not going ahead if locals ‘don’t want it’

Building licenses suspended in Santorini’s caldera zone
ENVIRONMENT

Building licenses suspended in Santorini’s caldera zone

Total corporate turnover reached €119.38 bln in Q2
ECONOMY

Total corporate turnover reached €119.38 bln in Q2

Mykonos files getting buried
ENVIRONMENT

Mykonos files getting buried