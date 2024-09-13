Court rejects hotel appeal not to reduce its height

The Council of State, Greece’s top administrative court, has once again rejected an appeal by the Coco-Mat hotel in the Makrygianni neighborhood of central Athens over its height.

More specifically, the supreme annulment court dismissed an appeal by Blue Cedar Investments, which sought to overturn a decision by the Culture Ministry to reduce the height of the already-built hotel.

Notably, the court dismissed the company’s claim that it was built under a valid building permit, which was later withdrawn as it had not been legally issued.

The appeal of the Blue Cedar company was against the decision of July 2020, which did not approve the construction study of the hotel at 5 Falirou Street, ruling that the building height must be reduced and must not exceed 24 meters.