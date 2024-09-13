ECONOMY

Port passenger traffic rises 11.4% in Q1

Port passenger traffic rises 11.4% in Q1
[AMNA]

Total passenger traffic through Greek ports in the first quarter of 2024 recorded an increase of 11.4% compared with the first quarter of 2023.

An increase of 16.7% had been recorded in the corresponding comparison of the first quarter of 2023 with that of 2022, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

Additionally, total movements of goods through Greek ports in January-March 2024 decreased by 0.1% compared with the first quarter 2023.

An increase of 9.6% was recorded in the corresponding comparison of the first quarter of 2023 with that of 2022.

Finally, the total traffic of mobile units in Greek ports in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 7.6% compared with the Q1 2023.

An increase of 10.5% had been recorded in the corresponding comparison of the first quarter of 2023 with January-March 2022. 

Shipping Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Sea travel compromising passenger safety
ECONOMY

Sea travel compromising passenger safety

Cruise fee set to rise
ECONOMY

Cruise fee set to rise

Captains decry state of ports
ECONOMY

Captains decry state of ports

Measures to tackle impact of cruises
ECONOMY

Measures to tackle impact of cruises

Greece considers limiting cruise ship visits to combat over-tourism
BLOOMBERG REPORT

Greece considers limiting cruise ship visits to combat over-tourism

Mediterranean Yacht Show returns to Nafplio this month
YACHTING

Mediterranean Yacht Show returns to Nafplio this month