Port passenger traffic rises 11.4% in Q1

Total passenger traffic through Greek ports in the first quarter of 2024 recorded an increase of 11.4% compared with the first quarter of 2023.

An increase of 16.7% had been recorded in the corresponding comparison of the first quarter of 2023 with that of 2022, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) said on Thursday.

Additionally, total movements of goods through Greek ports in January-March 2024 decreased by 0.1% compared with the first quarter 2023.

An increase of 9.6% was recorded in the corresponding comparison of the first quarter of 2023 with that of 2022.

Finally, the total traffic of mobile units in Greek ports in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 7.6% compared with the Q1 2023.

An increase of 10.5% had been recorded in the corresponding comparison of the first quarter of 2023 with January-March 2022.