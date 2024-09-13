ECONOMY

No issues with China’s BYD investment in Turkey, government sources tell Reuters

No issues with China’s BYD investment in Turkey, government sources tell Reuters
[AP]

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD’s investment process in Turkey continues without any problems, Turkish industry ministry sources said on Thursday when asked about China’s warning to its companies about risks of investing overseas.

Discussions are underway with other Chinese carmakers for new investments, the sources added, requesting anonymity.

Citing two people briefed on the matter, Reuters reported on Thursday that China’s commerce ministry recently warned the country’s carmakers of the risks of making auto-related investments overseas. [Reuters]

Business Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey-Abu Dhabi joint venture talks for Izmir Port continue, sources tell Reuters
ECONOMY

Turkey-Abu Dhabi joint venture talks for Izmir Port continue, sources tell Reuters

Turkey blocks Roblox access over abuse concerns, justice minister says
ECONOMY

Turkey blocks Roblox access over abuse concerns, justice minister says

Pasta makers cheer Turkey as its durum wheat flows abroad
ANALYSIS

Pasta makers cheer Turkey as its durum wheat flows abroad

Lesvos to launch fast-track visas for Turks from April 1st
ECONOMY

Lesvos to launch fast-track visas for Turks from April 1st

Turkey’s drone maker Baykar begins to build plant in Ukraine
ECONOMY

Turkey’s drone maker Baykar begins to build plant in Ukraine

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul
ECONOMY

Deputy FM for economic diplomacy heading to Istanbul