No issues with China’s BYD investment in Turkey, government sources tell Reuters

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD’s investment process in Turkey continues without any problems, Turkish industry ministry sources said on Thursday when asked about China’s warning to its companies about risks of investing overseas.

Discussions are underway with other Chinese carmakers for new investments, the sources added, requesting anonymity.

Citing two people briefed on the matter, Reuters reported on Thursday that China’s commerce ministry recently warned the country’s carmakers of the risks of making auto-related investments overseas. [Reuters]