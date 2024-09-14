ECONOMY BUSINESS

Turnover soars for tourism-related companies

Turnover soars for tourism-related companies
Passengers wait in a queue to board a flight to Israel at Athens International Airport on Tuesday. Hundreds of Israelis boarded emergency flights to Tel Aviv, many without a ticket and most traveling from other European destinations after cutting holiday and work trips short. [AP]

The 35 million tourist arrivals expected this year are reflected in the performance of leading companies linked to tourism. The strengthening of the first-half figures of Aegean Airlines,

Athens International Airport and Autohellas are consistent with the tourism explosion, but also highlight the need for infrastructure improvement.

At the recent analysts’ conference call, the deputy CEO of Aegean, Michalis Kouveliotis, noted that the 24% increase in air traffic in Greece, compared to 2019, is putting pressure on infrastructure. For this reason, he said that the expansion of Athens Airport would be important.

Business Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Citizen group urges PM to halt Astypalaia mega-project
ECONOMY

Citizen group urges PM to halt Astypalaia mega-project

Short-term rentals skyrocketing
ECONOMY

Short-term rentals skyrocketing

A ‘bad week’ for businesses in whiffy Volos
ECONOMY

A ‘bad week’ for businesses in whiffy Volos

Business declines on two islands
ECONOMY

Business declines on two islands

Big hotel chains have plans
ECONOMY

Big hotel chains have plans

Passenger traffic at Athens airport was 9.3 pct up in July
ECONOMY

Passenger traffic at Athens airport was 9.3 pct up in July