Turnover soars for tourism-related companies

The 35 million tourist arrivals expected this year are reflected in the performance of leading companies linked to tourism. The strengthening of the first-half figures of Aegean Airlines,

Athens International Airport and Autohellas are consistent with the tourism explosion, but also highlight the need for infrastructure improvement.

At the recent analysts’ conference call, the deputy CEO of Aegean, Michalis Kouveliotis, noted that the 24% increase in air traffic in Greece, compared to 2019, is putting pressure on infrastructure. For this reason, he said that the expansion of Athens Airport would be important.