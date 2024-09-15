Digital client register coming this month

The digital register of clients will be activated within September and provide data to the tax administration for professionals’ clients and through MyDATA it will be checked whether the necessary receipts have been issued.

Car repair shops, parking and vehicle rental companies, event organizers and excursions are included in the list of professional sectors that will soon be obliged to comply with the digital customer list.

According to the plan, the measure will be applied in the first phase to professionals related to the provision of services for vehicles and the events industry, and then it will be extended to other categories of professions.

The list of debtors includes professionals related to the provision of services to vehicles such as vehicle repair shops, car electricians, body shops, vehicle parts and accessories sales businesses, vehicle parking lots, carwashes, vehicle rental businesses, and new and used vehicle sales businesses. It also includes professionals active in the events industry from venues (estates and halls) to catering companies and organization companies.

The new digital tool, combined with the interconnection of cash registers with POS, digital shipping slips and electronic invoices, will significantly contribute to the fight against tax evasion. With all the above weapons, the tax authorities will have a full and immediate picture of the “customer traffic” of a professional and will be able to cross-check the data with the data on the receipts shown by the taxpayer in the electronic books in the tax administration’s (AADE) MyData.

This is the modern digital version of the additional books kept by thousands of professionals until 2012. The additional books in handwritten form were mandatory for several decades in many professional sectors, such as doctors, dentists, accommodation or hospitality operators, educational institutions, clinics, treatment centers, beauty centers, gyms, garages etc. In these, all those who entered the business establishment were recorded, and with the registration of a customer, the proof of service should also be issued. With the introduction of the new Code of Tax Procedures, the Code of Books and Data was abolished and, as part of the simplification, the additional books were also abolished.