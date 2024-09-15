Cyprus greets Marine Academy on Chios

The qualitative upgrading of maritime education is of primary importance, Cyprus’ Deputy Minister of Shipping Marina Hatzimanolis said recently in Greece, at the opening ceremony of the Merchant Marine Academy of Chios, held under the auspices of the Tsakos Group and the Maria Tsakos Foundation.

“The Deputy Ministry of Shipping and the government of the president of the Republic of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, consider the qualitative upgrading of maritime education to be of primary importance,” she said, pointing out the support of the government for maritime professions, through actions and through encouraging young people to love the sea.

She noted that the recent developments in shipping in recent years created the need for even more competent and specially trained executives of shipping companies on land and at sea.

The deputy minister added that with the support of the Republic of Cyprus and the understanding of technological developments and modern requirements, the Deputy Ministry of Shipping has approved in 2016 three maritime academies in Cyprus with a branch in Greece.