State interventions have slashed prices

The cost of school supplies has decreased by 5% to 10%, as part of the government’s ongoing effort to combat inflation, according to the Ministry of Development, which remains focused on ensuring fair market competition and is preparing Greece’s new sustainable production model.

For school supplies, the ministry has implemented the “Student Basket” initiative, effective until October 15. According to available data, prices for key school items included in the basket are reduced by 5% to 10% compared to last year.

Additionally, inspections are being conducted at 26 supermarkets and suppliers, covering 2,500 product codes.

Minister Takis Theodorikakos emphasized that the Student Basket is subject to strict profit margin regulations, with fines up to 6 million euros for violations.

Regarding the broader price trends, the minister noted that for the fourth consecutive month, food and essential goods prices have decreased by an average of 1% to 2%, despite stable consumption and market turnover.

General Director of the Hellenic Supermarket Association Apostolos Petalas highlighted that despite challenges in shipping through the Red Sea and high transport costs, supermarket chains understand the need to support families with school-aged children.

As part of this commitment, prices for school supplies have been reduced by up to 10% compared to last year.

This puts pressure on supermarket profits, but Petalas stated that it is part of the companies’ social responsibility.