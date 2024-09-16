ECONOMY BUSINESS

Where no superfood has gone before

Where no superfood has gone before

The superfoods produced by the innovative protein of Greek startup company Solmeyea could be flying to the moon and back, since its main aim, among other things, is to feed astronauts.

This is through the tons of carbon dioxide emitted by industries and used as food for so-called microalgae – i.e. minuscule plants found on the seabed. It uses these in its model pilot production unit at the Dimokritos scientific lab, in Athens.

“These are microorganisms that are free in nature. Such is, for example, the green flora on the rocks. You don’t eat these, but there are strains, such as spirulina, that are edible,” explains company founder Vasilis Stenos to Kathimerini.

Business Food

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Hellenic Juices sales top €30 million in 2023
ECONOMY

Hellenic Juices sales top €30 million in 2023

FAGE’s sales abroad are thriving
ECONOMY

FAGE’s sales abroad are thriving

Olive oil under threat of EU ban
ECONOMY

Olive oil under threat of EU ban

Food firms’ American dream
BUSINESS

Food firms’ American dream

Veneti bakery firm takes over Dodoni ice cream brand
ECONOMY

Veneti bakery firm takes over Dodoni ice cream brand

Coffee waste transformed
ECONOMY

Coffee waste transformed