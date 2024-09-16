Where no superfood has gone before

The superfoods produced by the innovative protein of Greek startup company Solmeyea could be flying to the moon and back, since its main aim, among other things, is to feed astronauts.

This is through the tons of carbon dioxide emitted by industries and used as food for so-called microalgae – i.e. minuscule plants found on the seabed. It uses these in its model pilot production unit at the Dimokritos scientific lab, in Athens.

“These are microorganisms that are free in nature. Such is, for example, the green flora on the rocks. You don’t eat these, but there are strains, such as spirulina, that are edible,” explains company founder Vasilis Stenos to Kathimerini.