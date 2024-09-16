Data centers in Paiania ready by 2027

In one of the largest estates in Paiana, eastern Attica, which covers over 75,000 square meters, French group DATA4 is already developing one of the largest complexes of data centers in Greece, which will be ready by early 2027.

It is an investment of 300 million euros, which in its second phase could reach half a billion euros, Olivier Micheli, president and CEO of the company that has data centers in France, Italy, Spain, Poland and Germany, tells Kathimerini.

“We are developing campuses-complexes of data centers. This means that areas smaller than 50,000 sq.m. are not suitable. It took us quite some time to locate the right-sized plot, which is in close proximity to the power distribution station,” he explains.

DATA4 has secured all the required permits, with the bureaucratic procedures progressing for about 18 months. The campus will include three data centers, with a capacity of 90 megawatts. It is expected to be completed by late 2026 or early 2027, and will employ more than 500 workers. “We received the required support, securing the permits in time so that we were able to start the demolitions and then the construction work for the data centers,” he adds.