Government unveils measures to boost income and address housing crisis

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the package of measures announced last Saturday in Thessaloniki by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and detailed during the week by the relevant ministries, aim to increase the disposable income of citizens.

These measures are focused on two main axes: increasing incomes and reducing taxes.

They include, among other things, an increase in pensions by 2.2-2.5%, stipends for the unemployed and vulnerable groups, as well as the gradual abolition of the professional fee for the self-employed by 2027.

Additional interventions concern housing, aiming to increase supply and bring down prices.

Tax incentives are being offered to open up closed apartments, estimated at 600,000 in total, while restrictions are being placed on the expansion of Airbnb.

The Ministry of Finance and the government hope that, through this package of measures, it will be possible to improve the living standards of a significant number of households struggling due to the economic crisis and the persistent inflation of recent years.