Finance Ministry considers freezing property rates

The Ministry of Finance is considering a freeze on taxable property rates, known as “objective values,” for at least the next year to help resolve the housing problem.

The objective values of properties were adjusted three years ago and since then, commercial prices have increased significantly. A new increase in objective values would trigger another upward surge in market prices, worsening the acute housing problem.

If these proposals are approved, they would be an additional measure alongside those announced by Prime Minister Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

Furthermore, the government intends to extend the suspension (expiring at the end of the year) of VAT on newly built properties, as well as the capital gains tax on properties. In both cases, the suspension will apply at least until 2025.

