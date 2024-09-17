Major tourist investment on Astypalaia put on ice

A major tourist investment on the Aegean island of Astypalaia that has elicited local reactions over the adverse impact it could have on its character has been put on ice – at least for the time being.

The decision follows Monday’s announcement in Parliament by Deputy Environment Minister of Environment Nikos Tagaras that he did not sign the pre-approval decision for the investment, as proposed by the Central Town Planning and Disputes Council (KESYPOTHA).

Instead, he forwarded the case to the ministry’s services for re-evaluation in the context of the island’s town planning plan (under preparation).

Referring to the uniqueness of Astypalaia, but also to the presidential decree for the protection of the island, Tagaras said the pre-approval by KESYPOTHA does not guarantee an investment’s final approval.

“We need investment as a country. Everything that is done must be evaluated and not create a problem for the environment, especially in such areas,” he said.