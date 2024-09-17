Tax revenues continue to exceed their target

The excess of tax revenues was confirmed on Monday by the latest budget execution data for the year’s first eight months.

According to them, tax revenues amounted to 43.092 billion euros, increased by €1.989 billion or 4.8% compared to the target included in the indicative report of the 2024 budget.

The excess calculated in 2024 amounts to €1.342 billion. In particular, tax revenue in August was €6.226 billion, down by €201 million euros from the target, which is estimated to be related to the increased income tax collections of the previous month, due to the timing of tax returns.

Based on the above and the expenses, which are reduced by €3.291 billion, due to delayed payments, the state budget in the eight months of January-August had a surplus of €7.571 billion, against the target for a surplus of €3.361 billion.