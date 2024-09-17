Government unveils measures to boost primary sector

Minister of Rural Development and Food Kostas Tsiaras on Monday presented a detailed breakdown of the four measures for the primary sector announced by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF).

The aim of these measures, Tsiaras underlined, is “the reduction of production costs in the primary sector, without the burdens of the past, by stimulating extroversion while expanding the country’s production potential.”

He pointed out that the ministry aims at “the further substitution of imports with domestic products, the strengthening of exports in products with a competitive advantage, the strengthening of domestic production, the creation of more jobs in the primary sector, the restructuring of production with high-value agrifood products and the ‘rebranding’ of Greek products.”