Development minister announces more measures to cut red tape

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos announced plans on Tuesday to reduce bureaucracy in at least 15 procedures relating to the industry to facilitate professional and business activity.

In statements to Skai Radio, he announced that decisions will be made in the next two months for handing out 170 million euros for strategic investments that will create thousands of jobs, with a completion deadline at the end of 2025.

Theodorikakos said that he will be visiting business parks in northern Greece on Wednesday and Thursday and that the ministry is financing the creation of industrial parks and upgrading of existing ones with €90 million, while a further €85 million has been earmarked for helping businesses make the digital transition.

