ECONOMY

Eurobank signs MoU with Indian Chamber of Commerce

Eurobank and the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to work toward establishing the India-Greece-Cyprus (IGC) Business Council.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Indian Ambassador Shri Rudrendra Tandon at the Indian Embassy in Athens.

Eurobank CEO Fokion Karavias welcomed the signing of the MoU and emphasized that Greece and Cyprus can serve as strategic entry points to the EU for Indian businesses and investors.

Eurobank plans to establish a representative office in Mumbai after obtaining regulatory approvals.

As the first initiative of its kind, the IGC Business Council will set the foundation for robust bilateral business interactions and strategic partnerships, said Ameya Prabhu, president of ICC.

