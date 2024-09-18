Infrastructure minister highlights key projects

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras outlined the progress of key projects at the 7th Infrastructure and Transport Conference – ITC 2024 at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, which ends Wednesday.

He highlighted projects set for completion by 2027, water management initiatives worth 1 billion euros, and railway infrastructure exceeding €1.2 billion.

Staikouras noted recent legislation boosting the ministry’s Public Investments Program from €330 million to over €550-600 million annually.

Addressing climate change, he emphasized the need for flood protection structures across Greece, valued at €1 billion, through public works or public-private partnerships.

He also cited the need for an additional €1.5 billion to mitigate the impact of Storm Daniel in Thessaly.

Staikouras announced upcoming school infrastructure projects worth €500 million, with half funded by the Public Investments Program.

He expects the private sector to cover the remaining €250 million. He also noted that railway projects, totaling over €1.2 billion, are being launched.