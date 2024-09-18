ECONOMY

Infrastructure minister highlights key projects

Infrastructure minister highlights key projects
Finance Minister Christos Staikouras emphasized that ultimately the primary deficit of 2022 is zero, against a forecast of 1.6% of GDP. He pointed out that this result was achieved despite the generous fiscal support to citizens and enterprises in the face of the energy crisis. 

Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras outlined the progress of key projects at the 7th Infrastructure and Transport Conference – ITC 2024 at the Athens Concert Hall on Tuesday, which ends Wednesday.

He highlighted projects set for completion by 2027, water management initiatives worth 1 billion euros, and railway infrastructure exceeding €1.2 billion.

Staikouras noted recent legislation boosting the ministry’s Public Investments Program from €330 million to over €550-600 million annually.

Addressing climate change, he emphasized the need for flood protection structures across Greece, valued at €1 billion, through public works or public-private partnerships.

He also cited the need for an additional €1.5 billion to mitigate the impact of Storm Daniel in Thessaly.

Staikouras announced upcoming school infrastructure projects worth €500 million, with half funded by the Public Investments Program.

He expects the private sector to cover the remaining €250 million. He also noted that railway projects, totaling over €1.2 billion, are being launched.

 
 
Economy Infrastructure

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Minister highlights key infrastructure projects in Thessaloniki
ECONOMY

Minister highlights key infrastructure projects in Thessaloniki

TAIPED signs Pylos Marina concession deal
ECONOMY

TAIPED signs Pylos Marina concession deal

Applications open for Kalypsi accommodation program in Athens
ECONOMY

Applications open for Kalypsi accommodation program in Athens

Company signs agreement for development of Sani-Kassandra property on Halkidiki
ECONOMY

Company signs agreement for development of Sani-Kassandra property on Halkidiki

Minister outlines infrastructure projects in northern Greece
ECONOMY

Minister outlines infrastructure projects in northern Greece

North Road Axis of Crete tender progressing
ECONOMY

North Road Axis of Crete tender progressing