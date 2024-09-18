Procopiou invests 500 mln euros in Elliniko project

Lamda Development announced that it has signed a purchase and sale contract with Skriti Enterprises Company Limited, owned by the family of shipping magnate George Procopiou, for the sale of plots at Lamda’s Elliniko project, for the purpose of developing residential and office spaces as well as an educational institution with an international program.

The total price of the transaction amounts to approximately 120 million euros, while the total investment of the development is estimated to amount to €500 million.

The plots are located opposite the Glyfada Golf course and the total maximum allowed building area is 85,658 square meters.