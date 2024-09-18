Cyprus hits record high in August arrivals

Tourist arrivals in Cyprus reached an all-time high for August this year, with 554,923 visitors, surpassing the previous record set in August 2019 by 0.20%, according to data released by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) on Tuesday.

Compared to August last year, there was an 8.5% increase.

From January to August 2024, a total of 2,758,627 tourists visited the Mediterranean island, reflecting a 4.1% increase compared to 2,648,795 visitors during the same period in 2023. Last month alone saw an 8.5% year-on-year increase in arrivals.

The United Kingdom remained the largest source of tourists for Cyprus, accounting for 34.7% (192,424) of total arrivals in August, followed by Israel at 13.3% (74,032), Poland at 7.7% (42,650), Germany at 4.2% (23,068), and Sweden at 4.1% (22,508). Greece only ranked eighth with 14,307 visitors last month.

Meanwhile, the number of Cypriot residents traveling abroad dropped by 3.6% in August, with 192,756 trips compared to 199,920 in August 2023. The top destinations were Greece (39.1%, 75,381), the United Kingdom (6.6%, 12,718), Russia (4.4%, 8,538), and Italy (4.1%, 7,926).